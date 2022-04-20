Submit proposals for industrial training centre in Kothagudem: Union Minister

Published Date - 07:05 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar speaking at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Rudrampur, Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has instructed the district officials to submit proposals to set up a modern industrial training centre in Kothagudem. The minister inspected Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Rudrampur here on Wednesday and interacted with students. He said the Centre was allocating special funds for infrastructure development in backward areas in the country.

The government was also extending support to boost employment and livelihood opportunities, Chandrasekhar said while appreciating District Collector Anudeep Durishetty for conducting skill development programmes for youth to boost their job opportunities. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was being celebrated commemorating 75 years of independence and the nation would celebrate its centenary of independence in another 25 years in view of which the Centre was preparing plans for India’s all-round development, he noted.

Many nations across the globe broke-down due to the Covid crisis but India has overcome the pandemic, he said, reminding that China was still under lockdown. India has achieved a distinction of administering 1.8 billion vaccine doses, Chandrasekhar said. He reviewed progress of ongoing developmental works and the aspirational districts programme. The Centre chose 112 districts under the programme with a focus on education, health, agriculture and employment creation, he noted.

The minister directed the officials to come up with skill development programmes to boost job skills among the students. He informed that funds would be sanctioned to maintain digital classes in schools and assured to sanction funds for setting up a trauma care centre in Kothagudem district. Later in the day Chandrasekhar visited Anganwadi centre at Gudipadu in Paloncha mandal and interacted with kids. At a baby shower ceremony he presented sarees and fruits to pregnant women.

