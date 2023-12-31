Sudarshan Reddy appointed new AG of Telangana

Hyderabad: The State government has appointed senior advocate A Sudarshan Reddy as the State’s new Advocate General.

As per orders issued by the law secretary, after a proposal in this regard was approved by the Governor, the State government appointed the new AG.

Sudarshan Reddy had served as the Advocate General (AG) of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh from January 17, 2011, to June 3, 2014, during Kiran Kumar Reddy’s tenure as the Chief Minister. He also served as the AG for AP and Telangana during the President’s Rule in 2014, during the demarcation of the State.

Reddy enrolled as an advocate in 1985, practising at district courts and the High Court, specialising in civil and criminal cases. His legal expertise covers a wide range of areas, including constitutional, civil, corporate, arbitration, criminal, and service laws.

A native of Rechepalli village in Sarangapur mandal of Jagtial district, Reddy did his studies at St Paul’s School, graduated from Nizam College and got his law degree from Osmania University.