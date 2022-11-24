‘Sulthan’ to premiere on November 27 on Zee Telugu

The channel is now all set to air a complete masala entertainer, ‘Sulthan’. This eponymous hero will indulge viewers as ‘Sulthan’ airs on Zee Telugu on November 27, Sunday at 6 pm.

For the uninitiated, the story of ‘Sulthan’ revolves around a motherless child, who is raised by a group of criminals, who are working for his father. However, after his father dies, Vikram (played by Karthi), attempts to help everyone give up their hooligan ways, even at the cost of his own life. With a lot of action-packed drama and several twists and turns, the movie is surely going to engage and entertain the audience.

The entertainer stars Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ramachandra Raju in key roles. Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, this one cannot be missed.