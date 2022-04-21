Summer peaking in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:07 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Summer is peaking across the State with the temperature in Hyderabad also crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark, recording 41.4 degree Celsius, while Adilabad topped the heat list across the state with 43.5 degree Celsius on Thursday.

Nizamabad (43.4), Medak (43.2), Nalgonda (41.5), Ramagundam (42.0), Badrachalam (41.2), Hakimpet (41.0), and Hanamkonda (41.0) have recorded maximum temperatures soaring above 40 degree Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a heatwave warning for the next four days in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the city’s highest maximum temperature of 41.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Madhapur.

The maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 41 degree Celsius to 45 degree Celsius in some parts of the State for the next four days. In the city, the maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 36-40 degree Celsius.

