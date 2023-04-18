‘Sumo Didi’ spotlights the courageous journey of India’s sole female Sumo wrestler

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:46 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: Jio Studios recently unveiled an impressive line-up of films and series, including a biopic on India’s only professional female sumo wrestler Hetal Dave. Titled ‘Sumo Didi’, it stars Shriyam Bhagnani.

The newly-released teaser featuring Shriyam showcases her in a tough and determined character, grappling with ropes as she trains for her part of a sumo wrestler. The teaser has generated significant buzz, with Shriyam’s portrayal of a sumo wrestler earning praise and generating buzz among viewers.

Jayant Rohatgi, who is making his directorial debut with ‘Sumo Didi’, has helmed the upcoming web series. Alongside Shriyam Bhagnani, the show features a talented cast, including Nitesh Pandey, Chaitanya Sharma, and Raghav Dhir.

Speaking about her debut act, Shriyam Bhagnani shared, “Portraying the character of Hetal Dave, India’s sole female sumo wrestler, in ‘Sumo Didi’ is a great honour for me. Preparing for this role has been both demanding and rewarding, and I am thankful for the chance to embody such a courageous and influential figure on-screen. I hope that our film will inspire women of all ages to chase their dreams and never give up, no matter the challenges they face.”

Sources have revealed that Shriyam underwent several months of rigorous physical training to transform herself for the role, collaborating with celebrity trainer Sahil Rasheed to build muscle mass and enhance her athleticism.

To achieve a more authentic appearance, the actor has also gained a considerable amount of weight, which is evident from the teaser and behind-the-scenes photos shared by Sahil Rasheed on Instagram.

‘Sumo Didi’ is a film that promises to inspire and empower viewers with its portrayal of a remarkable woman who shattered stereotypes and demonstrated that one’s gender doesn’t restrict their potential.