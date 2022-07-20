Supari gang arrested for murder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An interstate gang of alleged contract killers, who executed the murder of a businessman after striking a deal for Rs.30 lakh at Dammaiguda on the city outskirts five days ago, was arrested by the Rachakonda police on Wednesday.

The arrested persons were Surakanti Srikanth Reddy, 33, and Kavadi Rajesh, 29, of Medchal, E Manjunadh, 45, Mohammad Sadiq, 24, Ismail, 20, and Sameer Khan, 23, all from Karnataka.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said they killed one Ambati Raghupathi with hunting sickles on July 15 at Dammaiguda. The prime suspect Srikanth Reddy had a grudge against Raghupathi as the latter had allegedly killed his father Janga Reddy in 2009 over business rivalry.

“To avenge the murder of his father, Srikanth Reddy along with Manjunadh, who is now settled in Karnataka, got in touch with Sadiq and his three accomplices. He offered Rs.30 lakh to Sadiq’s gang for killing Raghupathi,” Bhagwat said, adding that Sadiq and his accomplices took shelter in an apartment in Dammaiguda provided by Srikanth Reddy early in July.

“After conducting recce and studying the movements of Raghupathi, on July 15 around 8.30 pm, they attacked him when he was with his friend Prasad, who was also injured,” he said.

After the attack, the gang fled to Karnataka with the money.