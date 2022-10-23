| Superstellar Newlook Lagos Campania And Dyanoosh Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Superstellar, Newlook, Lagos, Campania & Dyanoosh pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND

800m:

Queen Blossom (Md Ismail) 1-3, 600/45, moved easy. Char Ek Char (Afroz Khan) 1-0, 600/44, moved well.

1000m:

Superstellar (P Ajeeth K) 1-11, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Romero (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved easy. Campania (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Carnival Lady (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, urged-a-bit. Dyanoosh (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in good form. Morior Invictus (Rafique Sk) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, moved well. Newlook (Gaurav Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form. Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. City Of Blessing (Koushik) & NRI Angel (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair shaped well. Soloist (Madhu Babu) & Watch My Stride (Rohit Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pair worked well.