Surekha asks officials to work towards comprehensive development of Warangal

The Minister, who reviewed various ongoing projects in the city on Saturday, asked officials to complete all the pending projects, including smart city projects at the earliest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 08:30 PM

File Photo: Forest Minister Konda Surekha

Warangal: Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha directed officials to take measures for the comprehensive development of the Warangal city.

Stating that despite Warangal chosen to be developed as a Smart City by the union government’s Smart Cities Mission, parts of the city still record flooding during heavy rains because of its inefficient drainage system, she asked the officials to find solutions to get rid of floods during monsoon.

The State government had allocated Rs.10 crore for the development of each constituency , and hence the officials should prepare proposals to undertake the necessary emergency works in coordination with the legislators of the respective constituencies, she said, adding that the ongoing works should be speeded up and completed within the specified time frame.

The Minister directed the officials to complete the process of land acquisition for the construction of a 13 km Inner Ring Road from Khammam Road to Arepalli.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy asked the officials to complete works related to flood prevention at the earliest. He also wanted them to complete the construction of Kaloji Kalakshetra and Bhadrakali Mada works.