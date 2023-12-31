Surge in cybercrimes and crimes against women in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:01 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The overall crime rate in the district has shown an increase of 14.52 percent in 2023 compared to 2022.

According to the annual crime report released by the police here on Saturday, a mixed trend in criminal activities has been reported in 2023. While some categories of crimes have seen a decline, there has been a noticeable increase in others. The report indicates a decrease in murders, dacoits and robberies, fraudulent offences and attempted murders. Compared to 2022, there were fewer instances recorded in 2023 in these categories.

However, the report highlights a rise in several categories of crimes. Rapes including crimes against women, road accidents, thefts, and cybercrimes have increased. Among these statistics, crimes against women have seen a significant uptick, recording an increase from 211 cases in 2022 to 240 cases in 2023. Additionally, cybercrimes have surged from 17 cases in the previous year to 43 cases in 2023, indicating an urgent need for public awareness and enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Apart from the above-mentioned trends, the report sheds light on various other violations of laws. The Motor Vehicles Act cases numbered 26,863 in the year, with 1,260 cases related to drunk driving. Moreover, instances of non-appearance in court were reported for different violations, including gaming acts and possession of illicit substances.

SP Kiran Khare stressed the importance of vigilance against cybercrimes and cautioned against sharing sensitive information like PINs, OTPs, or bank account details with unknown individuals. They also reported the recovery of 102 mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.