Suryakumar Yadav’s cryptic ‘broken heart’ emoji leaves fans confused

By ANI Published Date - 03:05 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

New Delhi: Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav shared a cryptic ‘broken heart’ emoji on his social media accounts on Saturday, leaving the fans confused.

Surya led the Indians in the three-match T20I series against South Africa, which was tied as both teams registered one win apiece.

He came up with stellar performances throughout the series, helping the visitors draw level with the Proteas after going down in the second match.

The opening game was washed out because of rain and a wet outfield.

The number-one T20I batter prevailed as the top run scorer in the three-match series, aggregating 156 runs in the two games against the Proteas at a healthy strike rate of 169.57. He slammed 12 fours and 11 sixes in the series.

The first match of the series was abandoned without a toss due to rain. In the second 20-over game, Suryakumar scored 56 runs from 36 balls with a strike rate of 155.56 but his half-century went in vain as the Proteas cantered to a five-wicket win.

However, the ‘Men in Blue’ made a comeback in the series, clinching a massive 106-run win in the final match of the series. Suryakumar slammed a breathtaking century off 56 balls with a strike rate of 178.57. He smashed seven fours and eight sixes against the South African bowling in the third T20I match. Following the game, he received the ‘Player of the Match’ and ‘Player of the Series’ awards.

In the third T20I, Suryakumar (14 awards in 60 matches) also reached a career landmark, becoming only the second player with the most ‘Player of the Match’ awards in Men’s T20Is after Virat Kohli (15 awards in 115 matches).

India will now lock horns against the Proteas in the ODI and Test series.

The first match of the ODI series will be hosted at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, while the second and third matches will be played on December 19 and December 21, respectively.

In his T20I career, Suryakumar has scored 2141 runs in 57 innings.

However, the 33-year-old does not have an enviable record in the ODI format. He aggregates 773 runs in 35 innings in the 50-over format.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Surya represents the Mumbai Indians (MI). In his IPL career, the 33-year-old has 3249 runs in 124 innings.