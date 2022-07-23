Suryapet: NDRF team rescues 23 agricultural workers stranded in Paleru stream

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Suryapet: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued 23 agricultural labourers, who got stranded in Paleru stream between Mukundapuram and Kothapally villages in Maddirala mandal in the district.

The agriculture labourers from Kotya thanda and Chawla thanda in Mahaboobabad district arrived to the work in the agricultural fields located between Mukundapuram and Kothapally since Friday night.

They got stuck in the place when Paleru stream was in spate. When the efforts of the police to rescue them did not work out, they sent food to them using drones for Friday night.

NDRF team, which reached the place on Saturday morning, rescued all the agriculture labour by Saturday morning.

Suryapet district collector T Vijay Krishna Reddy was personally supervised the rescue operation.