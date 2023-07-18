Sushruth stars for Birla Open in Keystone Basketball League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: Sushruth starred with 28 points as his side Birla Open Minds recorded a crushing 36-8 win over CAL Public School in the Under Grade 11 & 12 Boys division of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Tuesday.

In other ties, Sreenidhi International beat Future Kids School 55-37. Sancta Maria also recorded a comfortable 49-28 win over Suchitra Academy with the help of Bhavin and Sathvik’s 23-point and 13-point shows respectively.

In girls section, Chirec International cruised past Oakridge International 49-23.

Results: Grade 11&12 Boys: Sreenidhi International 55 (Arnav 18, Sujai 15) bt Future Kids School 37 (Adwait 19, Sreeram 11), Sancta Maria 49 (Bhavin 23, Sathvik 13) bt Suchitra Academy 28 (Nihaar 10), Birla Open Minds 36 (Sushruth 28) bt CAL Public School 8; Girls: Chirec International 49 (Parinishta 11, Varsha 12) bt Oakridge International 23 (Devna Jain 14).