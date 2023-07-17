Big win for Chirec International in Keystone Basketball League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Hyderabad: Chirec International registered a thumping 87-21 win over Keystone in the Under Grade 10 Boys division of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Monday.

For the winners, Rishikersh registered 25 points with Vedanth and Adhtyesh chipping in with crucial 16 and 14 points respectively. In the other ties, Sancta Maria beat Future Kids School 46-25.

In the Under Grade 10 Girls division, Chirec International thrashed Keystone 56-21 with the help of Krithika and Tara scored 18 and 12 each. Delhi Public School, Hyderabad recorded an easy 42-5 win over Sancta Maria. In the Grade 11 & 12 girls tie, Chirec International defeated Future Kids 34-13.

Results: Under Grade 10 Boys: Sancta Maria 46 (Anshul 22, Saharsh 10) bt Future Kids School (B) 25; Chirec International 87 (Rishikersh 25, Vedanth 16, Adhtyesh 14, Shrithan 10) bt Keystone 21 (Sriansh 13); Under Grade 10 Girls: Chirec International 56 (Krithika 18, Tara 12) bt Keystone 15; Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 42 (Hasini 12, Misha 10, Dakshita 10) bt Sancta Maria 5. Grade 11&12 Girls: Chirec International 34 (Parinishta 12) bt Future Kids School 13.