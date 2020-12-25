Sustainable streetwear brand from Hyderabad

Coming from a family that has been into the garment segment for more than three decades, this 22-year-old observed how fashion was negatively impacting the environment and wanted to do something about it.

Hyderabad: Sustainability and fashion are often used as antonyms and they don’t normally go together. However, for Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Varun Bansal, these two terms sounded like a business opportunity. At a time when millennials are looking at fast fashion – wherein they keep changing their clothes and styles often – Bansal wanted to make a brand that is not just fashionable and savvy, but also eco-friendly and that is how Vrone was born.

Coming from a family that has been into the garment segment for more than three decades, this 22-year-old observed how fashion was negatively impacting the environment and wanted to do something about it. “We started working on the product for about six to eight months and we launched it successfully on our online platform on November 21. Our Indian streetwear clothes are sustainable as they do not use any polyester material and we also limited collection with limited pieces that promote eco-conscious buying among our consumers. We don’t have to make big, life-altering changes it is just the small, mindful everyday habits that need to be improved and that is what we are promoting,” said Bansal, founder, Vrone.

The majority of the products available in the market are not environment friendly as they are made from polyester; however, Vrone’s garments are made from organic cotton. This material, according to Bansal, is sourced from various parts of India and then made into fashionable streetwear at their unit in Hyderabad. The collections will come up every two months and the garments are provided with information on what it is made of so that people are aware of their clothes. Other than organic cotton, the garment also uses organic dyes and organic fabric.

“Other than the fact that we have only limited stock and limited collections, we are also contemplating on taking back the used clothes and ideating on how we can reuse them. Currently, we have 14 designs in our first collection and we have 10 pieces in each size in each design. We will be launching new collections every two months,” he said. The company is also planning to open physical stores in the city from next year.

