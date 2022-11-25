Swachh Survekshan 2022: KTR appreciates award-winning ULBs, announces Rs 2 cr each

KT Rama Rao expressed happiness and appreciated the efforts of the officials in giving a new fillip to the growth story of urban areas in Telangana.

Published Date - 07:21 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: With Telangana winning a total of 26 awards in Swachh Surveykshan-2022 including three under Indian Swachhtha league, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao expressed happiness and appreciated the efforts of the officials in giving a new fillip to the growth story of urban areas in Telangana.

He said Telangana getting the due recognition at the national level was a result of various development programmes and administrative reforms implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for all round development of both urban and rural areas of the State.

In response to Telangana winning seven more awards under Swachh Surveykshan 2022, Rama Rao on Friday said the face of Telangana’s villages and towns was changing rapidly, achieving excellent growth under both Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, the initiatives of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao.

He pointed out that the State won most awards despite having less number of municipalities and municipal corporations, setting new benchmark for other States.

The Minister congratulated the staff and elected representatives of the Municipal Administration department for playing a vital role in getting the Central government awards.

He lauded them on winning the awards and announced a special incentive fund of Rs 2 crore each for the towns which have brought laurels to the State of Telangana at the national level with excellent administrative policies and methods.