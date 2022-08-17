Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu: Blood donation camps organised in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:37 AM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: As a part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations, blood donation camps were organised on Wednesday in different parts of the city.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha also donated blood along with other donors at Telangana Bhavan.

Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu Committee Chairman K Keshava Rao, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and others participated in the blood donation camp held at Telangana Bhavan.

“Among all the donations, blood donation is the most significant one,” the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials are gearing up for the Freedom Cup Sports Tournament that will be organised on Thursday for GHMC employees and youth.