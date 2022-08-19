Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu: MAUD to host music concerts at 75 parks in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:43 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations, is hosting 75 music concerts/morning ragas at 75 parks in the city on Sunday. The programme is open for all and will be held from 7 am to 8 am.

Alakapuri park in Saroornagar circle, Imliban Park in Charminar circle, Indira Park, Chacha Nehru Park in Mehdipatnam circle and Shilpa Park in Serilingampally circle are some among the 75 lung spaces where the music concert will be held.