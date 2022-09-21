Sweat it out to chase your stress away

Published Date - 11:46 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

But, when you're preparing for tough competitive examinations, there are many fun ways to help relax your body during the break time.

Hyderabad: When people suggest that you take a break in between your study sessions for rejuvenation, they almost revolve around going for a walk, doing yoga or meditation for a brief while.

Workout session – It doesn’t mean that you have to hit the gym or get on the treadmill. A brief 10-15-minute session of bending and stretching exercises will help your neck, shoulder and back muscles to relax and get you back into the groove.

Sport activity – How about indulging in a quick game of badminton or tennikoit or frisbee with your friend or sibling? It will not only relax your body but also help you bond with them after a strenuous study hour.

Skipping – Even if you don’t have the paraphernalia handy at home for a game of tennis or shuttle, fret not. You can find a rope (even the one used as clothes line would do) and skip your stress away. All the jumping and sweating will do you some good in boosting your brain cells and re-energisting your body.

Jogging or running – While walking does it a bit slow and easy, jogging or running in the nearby park while listening to your favourite music on your headphones is another way to reinvigorate yourself.

And yes, a quick shower, preferably with cold water, post any of these physical activities will be refreshing enough to make you raring to go for another marathon study session.