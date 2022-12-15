Swiggy gets gold tick, changes Twitter bio to ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ dialogue

Hyderabad: Post Elon Musk’s takeover, Twitter has largely changed, especially the launch of Twitter Blue with multi-coloured badges for verification purposes. The micro-blogging site has been giving a blue-coloured tick to Blue subscribers, a grey checkmark to accounts associated with the government and its organisations, and a gold badge to businesses.

So, when Swiggy, an Indian online food ordering and delivering platform, got a gold checkmark on Twitter, they celebrated the achievement in a quirky manner.

The Twitter account of Swiggy posted a picture of its new profile with the gold badge in the shape of a laddoo and wrote “our gold tick is laddoo”. They even changed their bio to a ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ dialogue, “Carrom ramvanu, juice pivanu, majjani life (Play carrom, have juice and enjoy your life).”

our gold tick is laddoo pic.twitter.com/8o4fFO1pFf — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 13, 2022

The post has insanely gone viral and garnered several reactions from netizens. “Besan ke ladoo?” enquired an individual. “Pani poori,” said another.

The Twitter Blue subscription service was announced on November 25. The subscription service costs $8 per month for users accessing Twitter on the web and $11 per month for iOS users. Companies like Zomato, Google India, Audi India, Xiaomi India, Paytm, along with Twitter itself have been granted a gold tick.