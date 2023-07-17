Monday, Jul 17, 2023
Home | Business | Swiggy Introduces Network Expansion Insights To Facilitate Restaurant Partner Expansion

Swiggy introduces ‘Network Expansion Insights’ to facilitate restaurant partner expansion

Over 100 Swiggy partners have already used the Network Expansion Insights dashboard

By PTI
Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 17 July 23
Swiggy introduces ‘Network Expansion Insights’ to facilitate restaurant partner expansion

New Delhi: Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it has introduced Network Expansion Insights, a data-driven dashboard that helps partner restaurants make informed decisions when choosing a location for their next outlet. The dashboard offers restaurant partners access to an interface where they can specify their preferred cuisine, price range, and geography of interest.

“Whether it is a specific city or multiple cities from across the country, the dashboard generates a comprehensive list of potential expansion locations ranked by their viability and potential for success. Over 100 Swiggy partners have already used the Network Expansion Insights dashboard and have seen a quicker uptick in demand in the first few weeks of launch vis-a-vis their other outlets,” the food and grocery delivery platform stated.

Related News

Latest News