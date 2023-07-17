Swiggy introduces ‘Network Expansion Insights’ to facilitate restaurant partner expansion

Over 100 Swiggy partners have already used the Network Expansion Insights dashboard

By PTI Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

New Delhi: Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it has introduced Network Expansion Insights, a data-driven dashboard that helps partner restaurants make informed decisions when choosing a location for their next outlet. The dashboard offers restaurant partners access to an interface where they can specify their preferred cuisine, price range, and geography of interest.

“Whether it is a specific city or multiple cities from across the country, the dashboard generates a comprehensive list of potential expansion locations ranked by their viability and potential for success. Over 100 Swiggy partners have already used the Network Expansion Insights dashboard and have seen a quicker uptick in demand in the first few weeks of launch vis-a-vis their other outlets,” the food and grocery delivery platform stated.