Swimming challenge proves fatal for youngster in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:22 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Medak: A challenge thrown to his friends proved fatal for a youngster who made a failed attempt to swim across a tank at Tampaluru village of Tekmal Mandal on Tuesday.

MD Saber, from Tampaluru, along with his friends Ramesh, Santosh, Bandelli and Roshan had a liquor party on the bund of the tank located on the outskirts of the village on Tuesday. Ramesh and Saber challenged each other on their swimming abilities and to prove each other wrong, the duo jumped into the tank to cross it by swimming. While Ramesh successfully swam across the tank, Saber drowned.

According to Tekmal Police, the body was retrieved on Wednesday by the villagers. A case has been filed.