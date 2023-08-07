Syllabus on environment to be introduced in SCCL schools, colleges

The syllabus, to be incorporated in the curriculum this academic year itself, will also have a special textbook that will be common for both schools and colleges

Kothagudem: A special syllabus on environmental awareness and activism will be introduced in all schools and colleges run by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in six districts in the State. The syllabus, to be incorporated in the curriculum this academic year itself, will also have a special textbook that will be common for both schools and colleges.

SCCL Director (Personnel and Finance) N Balram told Telangana Today that an active student from each class would be selected as environmental captain to organise environmental programmes throughout the year. Committees would be formed under the guidance of school or college physical education teachers.

Since the children were the future citizens, the initiative of creating environmental awareness has been undertaken to inculcate care and consciousness towards the environment from childhood, he said.

Appointing environmental captains in educational institutions was a rare initiative and seldom seen in the country. SCCL intends to change the parent’s perspective towards the environment by creating awareness among the children. Experts at the Singareni Collieries Educational Society were preparing a syllabus by gathering information and teaching material from environmental organisations such as WWF, Birdwatchers Society and Telangana State Forest Department to teach students in an inspiring manner about the environment, Balram said.

Every week, a programme aimed at environmental protection would be taken up. Among these, quizzes, essay writing, environmental tours for students, celebrations on important environment-related days and complete ban on plastic in SCCL educational institutions would be taken up.

SCCL has been carrying out mining activity in an environment-friendly manner and with planting of more than six crore saplings across Singareni areas greenery was developed, added Balram.

