T diagnostic centres to cover 56 tests: Sircilla Collector

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Rajanna-Sircilla Collector D Krishna Bhaskar has said locals need not go to other areas for medical tests once the Telangana diagnostic centres start functioning in the district.

The Collector examined the ongoing works of a diagnostic centre near Podupu Bhavan in Sircilla town on Friday. Interacting with the staff, he enquired about the services to be provided in the centre. He said the facility, to be inaugurated very soon, would be equipped to conduct 56 types of diagnostic tests. This would solve the problems of the locals who are now forced to go to other areas to undergo medical tests.

The Collector asked officials to complete pending works to faciliate its inauguration at the earliest. In-charge DMHO Dr B Sriramulu, District Immunisation Officer Dr Mahesh, diagnostic centre programme officers Dr Anil and Dr Kapila Sai and others were present.

Later, the Collector examined Covid vaccination at Konaraopet Primary Health Centre and enquired about the stocks. He asked people with Covid symptoms to undergo tests immediately. He later visited a 100-bed hospital being constructed in Vemulawada.

