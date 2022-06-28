‘T-Hub 2.0 will be role model for rest of India’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:19 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala said Telangana is becoming a haven for investment and the launch of T-Hub Phase-2 would only provide the much-needed ecosystem for innovation in Hyderabad.

Reacting to the inauguration of T-Hub second phase, Mahesh Bigala said the T-Hub will help companies striving to achieve the highest quality standards and products in the IT sector. He felt that it would also expose talent to fresh opportunities in the IT sector and various other industries in Telangana.

He recalled that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT had lauded the T-Hub established in Hyderabad to promote startups. He said Telangana was progressing way ahead of others in the IT sector under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao. He was confident that the facility will become a role model for rest of the country.