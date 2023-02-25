T-Hub incubated startup delivers box of ‘wellness’

Santhosh Manchala

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence is spreading its influence in almost all aspects of human life and now it is being tapped to help people achieve fitness goals through AI-curated diet plans, including millet based ones.

Promoting healthy living, T-Hub incubated WellnessOn applies AI, SAS, and diet management tools to curate menus, diet charts, and nutritional recipes in a simple way.

Established in 2020, WellnessOn is the brainchild of Santhosh Manchala, who used to work with Weight- Watchers, a maintenance, fitness, and mindset services offering company, in New York before moving to Hyderabad to initiate a startup.

Being an employee of the company, Santosh was offered a free diet plan, which helped him reduce his weight by 19 kg and resolve other health issues. Then, he decided to start his own venture and wanted others to gain the same benefits as he did through a diet plan.

WellnessOn offers various ready-to-eat health products on its platform, and also offers 7 days and 3-day curated doctor-recommended millet diet boxes containing calorie-counted and ready-to-eat breakfast, smoothies, lunch, mid-day snacks, and dinner, which are delivered at customers’ doorstep.

“Almost 70 per cent of the diet box contains products made of millets suitable for people suffering from diabetes, PCOD, and overweight. They can completely rely on our diet box as it is backed by doctors and nutritionists,” says Santosh.

Also, they have a team of doctors, Naturopathy and Ayurvedic doctors, nutritionists, life coaches, and Yoga experts to take care of customers.

Incubated by THub and Nutrihub (Technology Business Incubator hosted by the Indian Institute of Millet Research), the Hyderabad-based-startup was recently awarded a TSpark grant of Rs 2 lakh by Telangana government and Rs 25 lakh N Grain grant under RKVF-RAFTAR sch – e me of MoA&FW.

The 36-year-old said WellnessOn was one of the 20 startups selected for TAngle Cohort 4 programme in 2020. “We have undergone T-Angels’ three-mon – th-long mentorship and evaluation programme whi ch helped me in pitching an idea to the investors. I am now looking to pitch my ideas to a couple of other investors to attract investment,” he said.