T-Hub invests in BIVA in a $500K round

The round was led by Equanimity Ventures, with participation from T-Hub, SucSeed Ventures, WarmUp Ventures, and value-additive angels

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:01 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: BIVA Analytics, plug and play analytics platform, announced the completion of its Seed Round funding, raising $500K on Monday. The round was led by Equanimity Ventures, with participation from T-Hub, SucSeed Ventures, WarmUp Ventures, and value-additive angels.

With this recent infusion of capital, BIVA Analytics plans to focus on product development, market expansion, and talent acquisition. These investments will further enhance their E-commerce Analytics product offerings and solidify their position in the market.

“This investment perfectly aligns with the strategic vision of T-Hub’s T-Fund, which was established to bolster the investment landscape in Telangana and bolster indigenous startups,” said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, of T-Hub.

T-Hub has played a pivotal role in supporting BIVA Analytics through its Lab32 program. Over the past six months, T-Hub has been instrumental in nurturing BIVA’s growth by providing guidance on product development, go-to-market strategy, and investor connections.