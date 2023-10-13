T-Hub partners with Canada’s Accelerator Centre

T-Hub and AC will work closely to design and execute a customized 4-week program aimed at nurturing Indian startups growth prospects in Canada and the USA.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: T-Hub announced a strategic partnership with Canada’s Accelerator Centre (AC) to facilitate an International Market Immersion Program on Friday.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward fostering global innovation, strengthening entrepreneurial networks, and facilitating the rapid scaling of startups from India across North America. The partnership will equip Indian startup founders with the knowledge, mentorship, and investor readiness needed to thrive in the North American market.

T-Hub and AC will work closely to design and execute a customized 4-week program aimed at nurturing Indian startups growth prospects in Canada and the USA. This program will offer selected startups with invaluable access to workshops, one-on-one coaching, and the opportunity to scale their businesses across North America.

T-Hub will select a cohort of 10 high-potential startups, while also overseeing program execution and providing steadfast support. Simultaneously, AC will actively participate in the selection, ensuring program alignment.