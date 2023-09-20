| T Hub Partners With Corporate Connections To Drive Innovation And Investment In Indias Startup Ecosystem

T-Hub Partners with Corporate Connections to drive innovation and investment in India’s Startup Ecosystem

The partnership aims to strengthen the bridge between established corporations and the vibrant startup ecosystem, facilitating a seamless exchange of knowledge, resources, and investment opportunities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:26 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: T-Hub, India’s leading startup incubator has announced partnership with Corporate Connections, a network of industry leaders and forward-thinking organizations.

The partnership aims to strengthen the bridge between established corporations and the vibrant startup ecosystem, facilitating a seamless exchange of knowledge, resources, and investment opportunities.

Under this partnership, T-Hub will host exclusive startup showcases for Corporate Connections members, creating a dedicated platform for innovative solutions. T-Hub startups will gain access to an extensive network of established entrepreneurs and industrialists from various parts of the country, a press release said.

Additionally, T-Hub will extend invitations to Corporate Connections members, encouraging participation in program demo days, offering startups valuable growth insights. As a key partner, Corporate Connections will nurture the ecosystem by facilitating regular interactions with T-Hub startups, fostering knowledge exchange, and active participation in community events.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub, said, “The partnership opens doors for startups to secure vital investments, access new markets, and benefit from expert mentorship.”