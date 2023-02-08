T-SAT to live telecast exam tips for Inter students from Feb 9

The Department of Intermediate Education in coordination with the T-SAT has arranged live telecast of exam tips and motivational classes by experts and psychologists from February 9
Hyderabad: For the benefit of students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations-March, the Department of Intermediate Education in coordination with the T-SAT has arranged live telecast of exam tips and motivational classes by experts and psychologists from February 9.
The live broadcast on T-SAT Nipuna channel from 11 am to 12 noon is aimed at instilling confidence and motivate students to face the exams with ease.