T-SAT to live telecast exam tips for Inter students from Feb 9

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: For the benefit of students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations-March, the Department of Intermediate Education in coordination with the T-SAT has arranged live telecast of exam tips and motivational classes by experts and psychologists from February 9.

The live broadcast on T-SAT Nipuna channel from 11 am to 12 noon is aimed at instilling confidence and motivate students to face the exams with ease.