T-Works to host two day Maker Faire in Hyderabad

Emerging from a three-year break enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic, this Maker Faire promises a vibrant convergence of tech enthusiasts, educators, schools, universities, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, inventors, artists, students, and exhibitors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: The eagerly anticipated third edition of India’s Largest Maker Faire is slated to captivate enthusiasts at T-works, India’s largest Prototyping Centre, on December 16 and 17, from 10 am to 8 pm.

Emerging from a three-year break enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic, this Maker Faire promises a vibrant convergence of tech enthusiasts, educators, schools, universities, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, inventors, artists, students, and exhibitors.

Also Read Telangana elections: Jana Sena candidates lose deposits in all 8 constituencies

Recognized as the world’s largest family festival of invention and creativity, Maker Faire is a celebration of science, technology, engineering, arts, and crafts, and the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) mindset.

The two-day event is set to host an array of 80 workshops and 40 interactive zones spanning ceramics, pottery, 3D printing, robotics, cosplay, gond art, laser cutting, resin art, painting, sketching, and much more.

Anticipating a footfall of 50,000 attendees, the event boasts 500 makers and 20 installations. Attendees can explore the event free of charge and immerse themselves in captivating art installations, public sculptures, electronics, and more.

Maker Faire is geared towards fostering hands-on creativity. Students and participants will not only get a chance to witness but actively engage in workshops and interactive zones. This festival promises a unique opportunity to showcase talents, learn new skills, and be part of a community that embraces the joy of making.

At the festival, guests can enjoy and take part in a wide range of exhibits, workshops, and activities that inspire and encourage everyone to become a maker themselves.