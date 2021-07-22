Tahsildar held taking Rs 2 lakh in bribe in Jayashankar Bhupalpally

The Tahsildhar had demanded Rs 2 lakh from Aitha Harikrishna, a resident of Boduppal, Hyderabad, and a native of Sundarrajupet village of Kataram mandal

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught Kataram mandal Tahsildar Medipally Sunitha red-handed while she was accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe from a complainant at her office chamber on Thursday.

According to a press note issued by the ACB, the Tahsildhar had demanded Rs 2 lakh from Aitha Harikrishna, a resident of Boduppal, Hyderabad, and a native of Sundarrajupet village of Kataram mandal, “to process the file pertaining to the issuance of complainant’s pattadar passbook and to see that the same is issued”.

The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from her bag. She will be produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases in Hyderabad, the press note added.

