Take measures to avoid drinking water problems, Khammam Collector tells officials

Khammam Collector held a review meeting on drinking water supply with officials from Mission Bhagiratha, Panchayat Raj, Municipal and Irrigation Departments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 11:37 PM

Khammam Collector VP Gautham.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham told officials to take prompt measures to avoid drinking water problems in villages in the district in summer.

He held a review meeting on drinking water supply with officials from Mission Bhagiratha, Panchayat Raj, Municipal and Irrigation Departments here on Wednesday. Areas where drinking water problems were occurring should be identified and steps should be taken to address them.

Nagarjuna Sagar was the source for irrigation and drinking water in the district, if water released to Palair reservoir from Nagarjuna Sagar, the problem would be solved. Crop holiday has been declared for Yasangi crops this year keeping in view the scarcity of water.

Priority should be given to drinking water supply. The next three months were the most crucial and Panchayat Raj and RWS officials should work in coordination. AEs should be at the field level every day and DEs should be in the concerned mandal.

Steps should be taken to lease open wells and boreholes where there were water supply problems. Under construction water tanks in the district should be completed quickly and steps should be taken to make them available on time, Gautham said.