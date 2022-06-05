Take steps to protect environment: Dharti Bachao founder

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:35 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Participents taking oath to protect enviroment while taking part in an awareness programme held in Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayam in Karimangar on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Social activist and founder of Dharti Bachao, a non-governmental organisation, Mohammad Azam called upon the people to take steps to protect the environment by considering it as social responsibility.

He participated in a meeting organized by Dharti Bachao in Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayam (Girls), Sapthagiri colony, Mankammathota here on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he opined that people have to love and lead life along with the environment if they want to lead a life in the right direction.

Besides the government, human beings were also having equal responsibility in the protection of the environment. Unpolluted environment, which was provided to the present generation by their forefathers, has to be provided to future generations. In this regard, everybody should take oath, he opined.

He praised the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for enhancing the green cover by extensively planting saplings across the state as part of the Haritha Haram programme. By getting inspiration from the state government’s initiative, everybody should take steps to protect the environment by considering it as a social responsibility.

School coordinator Kruparani said that the earth has been getting warmer due to anti-climate activities of the people. Air pollution levels have been enhanced due to indiscriminate usage of fuels as well as wastages being discharged from towns.

Besides taking steps to grow forests in a big way, usage of public transportation systems instead of personal vehicles was more important to check the increasing pollution levels, she opined.

On this occasion, they took an oath to protect the environment. Teachers Srilatha, Umarani, Rajitha, Kavitha, Ravi, Chandrashekhar, and Narsimhulu, NGO representatives Gangarapu Mallesham, Jayakrishna, Mohammad Sohel Ahmad and Shaik Arshad were present.