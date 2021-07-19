Take up development works on priority basis, Puvvada tells officials

The Minister stressed on the need for strict measures for the protection of government lands from encroachments.

Khammam: Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the district officials to take up priority based infrastructure development works in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Municipal division-wise work proposals have to be prepared for the utilisation of Rs 20 crore SDF funds and Rs 40 crore Pattana Pragathi funds. The officials of engineering and public health wings have to work in coordination to execute the works in 60 divisions in KMC, he said.

Ajay Kumar along with SUDA Chairman, B Vijay Kumar, Mayor, P Neeraja and District Collector, RV Karnan has on Monday held a meeting to review development works under SUDA and KMC limits.

The Minister stressed on the need for strict measures for the protection of government lands from encroachments. A district level task force team with forest, irrigation, revenue police and KMC officials has to be constituted for the purpose.

One DE each has to be allotted for the one town, two town, three town and urban areas to handle civil, engineering, sanitation, public health, electricity and drinking water works. Focus should be laid on laying footpaths, street lighting, CC roads and drains, the minister suggested.

Ajay Kumar noted that Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister, K T Rama Rao have expressed satisfaction over the development works being executed in Khammam.

The ongoing musical fountain, suspension bridge and new KMC building works have to be expedited and kept ready for inauguration on Dasara by MA&UD minister. Areas with high population density have to be identified for setting new vegetable and meat markets.

Directing the officials to ensure daily supply of Mission Bhagiratha water, Ajay Kumar told them to prepare work proposals for Rs 70 crore towards additional works such as laying pipelines and fitting taps.

Karnan informed that priority based works were being executed in a planned manner for the city development. Following the directions of the minister a task force team would be set up to protect government lands, he said.