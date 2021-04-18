Take up special drive to clear garbage, KTR to officials

The Minister instructed that medical officers, deputy commissioners and officials concerned should go on field inspections every morning and take steps to remove garbage completely

Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday directed the GHMC officials to take up a special drive and ensure that the garbage in the city was cleared within four days. The Minister instructed that medical officers, deputy commissioners and officials concerned should go on field inspections every morning and take steps to remove garbage completely. For the purpose, they were asked to get required vehicles, dumpers and tippers, and monitor the sanitation drive.

The Minister on Saturday held a review with MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and wanted the officials to also accord priority to carry out disinfection activities effectively. Kumar, who held a teleconference with the GHMC officials, pointed out that bins were removed as per solid waste management guidelines, and expressed dissatisfaction at garbage clearance. He instructed the civic body officials to ensure busy areas like bus stands, markets, parks and business establishments were free from garbage.

On Covid-19 control measures, Kumar instructed officials to intensify disinfection activities at junctions, public gathering places, markets, parks and other busy areas.

