Talasani dares BJP to reveal benefits done to Telangana by Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:40 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Srinivas Yadav said that the leaders of the BJP and Congress parties have been visiting Munugode and making statements indiscriminately keeping in mind the by-elections.

Nalgonda: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday dared the BJP to reveal the benefits accrued to Telangana State by Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre before seeking votes in the imminent by-elections to Munugode Assembly constituency. He, along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Telangana Sheep and Goat Development Corporation chairman Dr Dudimetla Bala Raju, released fishlings into Pedda Cheruvu and launched a vaccination drive to livestock at Kistapuram of Munugode mandal in the district.

Speaking at a meeting, Srinivas Yadav said that the leaders of the BJP and Congress parties have been visiting Munugode and making statements indiscriminately keeping in mind the by-elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was frequently visiting the State, was not responding to the challenges thrown by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to reveal the contribution of the Centre in the development of the State in the last eight years.

He said that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy should clarify to the people how his resignation would benefit Munugode Assembly constituency. The BJP would be confined to third place in Munugode Assembly constituency. He was confident of the victory of TRS party candidate in the bypoll. Stating that the opposition parties were trying to confuse Munugode electorate with their campaigns, he asked the voters to take a decision after thinking twice before voting. The development of the constituency will speed up if the TRS candidate is voted to victory in the by-elections, he noted.

Stating that sheep distribution to people of the shepherd community was a continuous process, he said that the BJP leaders made statements on it without knowledge of the welfare schemes of the State government. He made it clear that sheep units would be extended to all the eligible shepherds across the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was working with a plan for comprehensive development of the State, which made Telangana top in the implementation of the development programmes and welfare schemes. It was only Telangana State which was extending Rs 2,016 monthly assistance under Aasara pension to elderly, disabled, single women, toddy tappers and weavers, facilitating them to lead a dignified life. The State government was also taken up different schemes to revive caste-based professions, which resulted in the strengthening of rural economy of Telangana.

Jagadish Reddy said that the ancient irrigation tanks dating back to Kakatiya dynasty have been restored by the State government under Mission Kakateeya programme. In addition to improving groundwater level, the restored irrigation tanks were providing livelihood to fishermen community improving their income.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLC Banda Prakash and former MLA Kusukntla Prabhakar Reddy also attended the programme.