Talasani launches deworming drive for sheep in Siddipet

Siddipet: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Telangana could witness all round development since the man, who had led the 14-year-long battle for the cause of Statehood from the front, has been ruling the State for the past seven years.

Addressing a gathering of shepherds after launching the deworming drive of sheep and goats at Wargal Mandal headquarters on Friday, the Animal Husbandry Minister said Telangana has undergone a transformation within seven years under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said that the past governments had totally ignored the welfare of Telangana’s people and it’s development.

With an objective to strengthen the caste-based professions and improve the incomes of the rural people, Yadav said that the Chief Minister has launched a free sheep distribution programme. Saying that they had spent Rs 11,000 crores on the scheme in two phases, the Minister said that it had yielded great results for the Golla-Kurma community. He further said that they have also created all the facilities in the markets, to help the community to sell sheep and goats.

With an aim to encourage the farmers to take up dairy farming, Yadav said that the Vijaya Dairy is giving incentives to dairy farmers. He said that they will give sheep units within 10 days in the second phase if they pay DDs now.

Siddipet Collector P Venkatrami Reddy said that they had given sheep units to all the beneficaries those who paid DDs barring just 300 persons in Siddipet district. Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy, Secretary Animal Husbandry Department Anitha Rajendra and others were present.