Taliperu Project in Kothagudem to be modernised with SCADA

By James Edwin Published Date - 06:01 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Kothagudem: Taliperu Project, the medium irrigation project across Taliperu river, a major tributary of river Godavari in the district is going to get a facelift with modern technology.

The project constructed during 1978-86 and located near Peddamidisileru village of Cherla mandal in the district created an ultimate irrigation potential (IP) of 24,700 acres and it has been achieved in full. Its catchment area is 31.46 sq km.

The project comprises two canals, 46.460 km left canal with 34 distributaries and 10.44 km right canal with eight distributaries. The project benefits 17 villages in Cherla and Dummugudem mandals of Kothagudem district.

With an objective to modernise the project, the Telangana Irrigation and CAD Department under National Hydrology Project has planned implementation of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and install sensors at the sluice gates of the reservoir. An agreement has already been concluded for the purpose by the department and the executing agency.

It helps to get real-time alerts on water discharge and water levels in the reservoirs for automatic operation and maintenance of the sluice gates. The reservoir has 25 gates and sensors will be installed for all the gates, deputy executive engineer J Tirupathi told Telangana Today.

So far the gates of the project used to be lifted manually to discharge excess water downstream. SCADA will facilitate smart management and monitoring of water levels and inflows into the reservoir, he said.

The SCADA works and installation of sensors would begin in a week’s time. Power generators will also be installed at the reservoir to ensure uninterrupted power supply to operate the gates in monsoon or whenever discharge of water required, Tirupathi informed.

