Talk on ‘Women Empowerment’ held at RPO Hyderabad

On the occasion, Miss World Asia-2021, Manasa Varanasi was also felicitated by RPO, Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah, the press release added.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: As a part of the week-long international women’s day celebrations, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) Hyderabad on Saturday organized a talk on ‘Women Empowerment’ by Manasa Varanasi, Miss World Asia-2021 and an exclusive medical camp for department’s women employees.

All senior officials, staff and personnel from RPO Hyderabad and TCS (Passport Seva Project) attended the talk on ‘Women Empowerment’ by Manasa Varanasi and the medical camp, which was organized in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals.

On the occasion, Miss World Asia-2021, Manasa Varanasi was also felicitated by RPO, Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah, the press release added.