Talli Pilupu brings respite to pregnant tribal women of Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

(Staffers of Talli Pilupu call centre busy in calling up pregnant women in Adilabad 2. Rambai, a beneficiary of Talli Pilupu from Gadiguda mandal)

Adilabad: The Talli Pilupu programme, an innovative initiative introduced by the Medical and Health department to reduce mortality rate of new mothers and infants among tribal communities, is yielding desired results and bringing smiles to the needy. It has benefitted 5,000 women so far.

In order to address the disturbing menace of deaths among pregnant tribal women and infants caused by inaccessible services, anemia and malnutrition, the medical and health department had come up with Talli Pilupu, a first of its kind initiative, as per suggestion of the then Collector Divya Devarajan in 2018. A team comprising five members including an employee of the department and four ASHA workers who can fluently speak Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Lambada and Gondi languages was formed under the scheme.

Health condition is tracked by special call centre

“Health condition of women is tracked by staffers of a special call centre ever since they conceive pregnancy over the phone number 40491 71117. Awareness is created over the importance of consuming nutritious food by availing initiatives of the government. All support is extended to the women till delivery, besides provision of blood transfusion and transportation facility if required,” District Medical and Health Officer Dr Narender Rathod told ‘Telangana Today.’

Women can contact call centre

Pregnant women can now clarify doubts and seek help from the staffers by dialing 76709 04306 anytime and from anywhere. They can request for an ambulance vehicle or any other support needed for smooth delivery and for saving lives of pregnant women and infants. The incoming call service was launched, as per advice given by present Collector Sikta Patnaik four months ago.

The Talli Pilupu service covers pregnant women inhabiting in habitations and remote villages that fall under the jurisdiction of 27 primary health centres (PHCs) located across 18 mandals of Adilabad district and three mandals such as Jainoor, Kerameri and Sirpur (U) in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. It is bringing respite to pregnant women belonging to tribal communities such as Lambada, Raj Gond, Kolam, Thotti and Pradhan among others.

Rambai, a 28-year old tribal pregnant woman of Chittaguda village in Gadiguda mandal said she had blood transfusion done thrice with the help of the staffers of Talli Pilupu recently. She recorded hemoglobin of 5.06 grams per deciliter as against normal range 12 mg-18 mg. She could improve it to 7.2 grams. She expressed satisfaction over the services extended to pregnant women through the initiative.