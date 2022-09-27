Rich tributes paid to Konda Laxman Bapuji in erstwhile Adilabad

Adilabad: Rich tributes were paid to freedom fighter and Professor Konda Laxman Bapuji on his 107th birth anniversary celebrated in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad district on Tuesday.

Laxman hails from Wankidi mandal centre of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. In Mancherial, MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao garlanded a statue of Laxman Collectorate and termed him as a matchless person. He said that Laxman had participated in the Telangana armed struggle and second phase of the movement seeking a separate state. He recalled that the freedom fighter had served as legislator of Asifabad and Bhongir and deputy Chief Minister.

Mancherial municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, Agriculture Marketing Committee chairman Palle Bhumesh, BC Welfare Officer B Vinod Kumar, Revenue Divisional Officer Venu, Padmashali Association leader Gadasu Babu and many others were present.

Meanwhile, student organizations, employees of government departments, voluntary organisations and members of the Padmashali community paid homage to Laxman in several parts of Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. They recalled his contributions to the Indian Independence movement and Telangana struggle. They hailed him for his unparalleled contributions to the two causes.