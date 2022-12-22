| Tamannaah Cant Wait To Join Keerthy Suresh On The Sets Of Bhola Shankar

Tamannaah ‘can’t wait’ to join Keerthy Suresh on the sets of ‘Bhola Shankar’

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 06:36 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia is known to dazzle the screens with her presence and performance. The star turned 33 on December 21, and fans and well-wishers in the film business wished her a happy birthday on social media.

On Tamannaah’s special day, everyone, including celebrities Madhur Bhandarkar, Mrunal Thakur, Rakul Preet Singh, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora, had nothing but positive things to say about her. The ‘Happy Days’ actor took out time to express her gratitude to each of them.

Actor Keerthy Suresh posted a special wish, saying she was looking forward to working with Tamannaah on their next movie ‘Bhola Shankar.’ “Happy Birthday @tamannaahspeaks! Have a lovely year ahead. Looking forward to catching up soon at the sets of #BholaaShankar (sic),” the ‘Mahanati’ actor tweeted.

To this Tamannaah replied on Thursday, “Can’t waittt! Thank you sooo much (sic).” Fans were in a tizzy after this heartwarming Twitter conversation between the actors.

Tamannaah was also surprised by the kids at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation, who baked a cake and some cookies for her. The actor said that she was “touched” by their gesture and called it “one of the best birthday celebrations”.

Meanwhile, Meher Ramesh is the director of ‘Bhola Shankar’, a masala action-comedy movie. Chiranjeevi plays the title role in this official remake of the 2015 Tamil film ‘Vedalam’, with Tamannaah and Keerthy playing the female characters.

Sai Pallavi turned down the opportunity to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the movie due to creative issues. In her place, Keerthy Suresh was cast. Tamannaah plays the megastar’s romantic interest in the film that is set to hit the big screens on April 14, 2023.