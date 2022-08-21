Tapti Tigers win Gujarat Table Tennis Super League

S Fidel R Snehit

Hyderabad: Hyderabad paddler S Fidel R Snehit led his side from the front as his team Tapti Tigers clinched the title of the inaugural edition of Gujarat Table Tennis Super League on Sunday.

Tigers team defeated Shamal Squad 132-101 in the summit clash. Snehit was adjudged as the best player of the season for his overall performance.

“It’s a great experience to have led a team and won it. We, as a team, could humble top teams and I am happy with my contribution as the captain, in singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles,” Snehit said.