Task Force foils murder conspiracy in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 07:16 PM

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team caught three persons who were allegedly planning to kill a rowdy sheeter, and seized a tapancha, three live rounds and two knives from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team with the assistance of Kalapather police nabbed Mohd Asad (30), a rowdy sheeter of Kalapather, Mohd Hussain (22), a suspect sheeter of Kalapather, and B Anarkali (40) while her husband Julfi Singh is absconding.

According to the police, the four persons had planned to kill one Ashwaq, a rowdy sheeter of Kalapather police station.

“Asad and Ashwaq have previous enmity between them and the former planned to eliminate him. Asad had purchased the weapons to kill Ashwaq with the assistance of other three persons,” said the police.

All the persons were handed over to the Kalapather police station for further action.