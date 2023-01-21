| Three Held For Slaughtering Calves In Hyderabad

Three held for slaughtering calves in Hyderabad

Kalapather police arrested three persons who were allegedly slaughtering calves and supplying the meat to hotels

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:17 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Kalapather police arrested three persons who were allegedly slaughtering calves and supplying the meat to hotels.

The arrested persons Mohd Rafeeq (42), Mohd Naseer (21) and Mohd Yasin (32), all residents of Kalapather were allegedly slaughtering the calves illegally and supplied the meat to hotels. The police rescued 19 calves which the trio planned to slaughter.

Also Read Hyderabad: Four cars damaged in fire accident at Nampally

A case is registered.