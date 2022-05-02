Task Force police arrest one for job fraud in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Warangal: The Task Force police team along with Intezargunz Police apprehended one Veerabathini Sathish, Director of Sameeksha Outsourcing security and Manpower services Ganeshnagar here for allegedly duping the people in the name of ensuring jobs in the government departments. It is alleged that he had created fake order copies in the name of officers’ of the different government departments and cheated the people. One more accused person in the case, Rayishetti Mounika of SRR Thota is absconding, according to a press note.

It is alleged that he had duped about 30 people and collected approximately Rs 48.50 lakh. The police have seized Rs four lakh in cash, eight fake appointment orders, a computer, a printer and a cell phone, said Additional DCP Vaibhav R Gaikwad in a press note here on Monday. He has appreciated Task Force Inspector Ch Srinivas Ji, SI Premanandam and other team members for nabbing the fraudster.

