Tattoo helps Karimnagar cops reunite mentally ill person with family

Karimnagar: Tattoo helped a mentally disturbed person from West Bengal reunite with his family in Karimnagar on Friday, after having gone missing for two years. Ganneruvaram SI Avula Thirupati said the police were investigating a case pertaining to burglary attempt at an ATM in Gundlapalli of Ganneruvaram mandal on Wednesday. During the investigation, they found a mentally disturbed person near the court in Karimnagar on Thursday.

The police found a phone number tattooed on his hand. Based on the number, they identified his whereabouts and contacted his family. Police identified him as Mohsin Ali of West Bengal. He had gone missing while the family was staying in Hyderabad two years ago. The family landed in Karimnagar and took Mohsin Ali back home. Thirupati handed over the person to his family members. Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy appreciated Ganneruvaram police for reuniting Mohsin Ali with his family members.

