TBGKS to be replaced with young leaderships

BRS leadership has taken this decision following the party’s defeat in almost all MLA seats falling under coal belt areas across the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Peddapalli: BRS party is contemplating to change the leadership of its affiliated Singareni trade union Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS). The party is considering the idea of replacing aged leaders with young blood.

BRS leadership has taken this decision following the party’s defeat in almost all MLA seats falling under coal belt areas across the state. Party leadership strongly believes that TBGKS leaders had not worked wholeheartedly for the victory of party candidates in the recent assembly elections.

Besides intelligence reports, some of the defeated BRS MLA aspirants also complained to the party top leaders that party candidates in coal belt areas were defeated only because of TBGKS leaders. Enraged over the union leaders, the party has decided to replace the existing leaders with young ones.

Though it was not wise to take such a decision just a few days before the much-awaited Singareni recognized trade union elections scheduled on December 27, the party has reportedly taken decision to change the leadership of TBGKS, which is being continued as recognized trade union in Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

TBGKS leaders including president B Venkat Rao, general secretary Miryala Raji Reddy and working president Kengarla Mallaiah resigned to TBGKS.

They are reportedly trying to join Congress affiliated trade union INTUC. Venkat Rao is trying to approach IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu through Chennur MLA G Vivek. Meanwhile, Mallaiah is trying to join INTUC through the Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Knowing about senior leaders’ decisions, juniors are also joining INTUC and other trade unions.