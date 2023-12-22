TGBKS to contest Singareni recognised union elections, MLC Kavitha announces

07:39 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: TBGKS honourary president and BRS MLA K Kavitha announced that the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), affiliated to the BRS, will contest the Singareni recognised union elections to be held shortly. She reiterated the union’s commitment to Singareni workers’ welfare and urged their support in the upcoming elections by voting for the union’s ‘Arrow’ symbol.

In a statement on Friday, Kavitha called upon Singareni workers to remember the union’s achievements since its inception and vote for its victory in the union elections. She reminded that the K Chandrashekhar Rao government fostered growth of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), turned it into a profit-making company and ensured well-being of its workers through numerous initiatives.

Highlighting the former Chief Minister’s role, the BRS MLC pointed out that over 20,000 dependent jobs were filled during the BRS tenure. If dependents opted out, she said families received financial compensation of Rs 25 lakh. “Facilities which are unheard even in Coal India were provided to Singareni families including dependent jobs to women,” she said.

TBGKS has played a crucial role in increasing workers’ share in SCCL’s profits from 18 to 32 percent, ensuring significant financial benefits for families. Kavitha also commended Chandrashekhar Rao’s revolutionary decisions, including covering loan interest up to 10 lakhs and implementing fee reimbursement for workers’ children enabling them to study in prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs.

Kavitha stated that Singareni workers will get the due justice only through TBGKS which has been constantly safeguarding their interests, without resorting to strikes over the last one decades. She also underlined the priority given to youth in the union leadership.