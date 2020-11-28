TBSP extends last date to apply for welfare schemes

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The last date to apply for various welfare schemes for eligible members of Brahmin community in the State has been extended from November 30 to December 20, Telangana Brahmana Samkshema Parishad (TBSP) administrator, U Raghu Ram Sharma, said.

The final date to apply the schemes was extended following requested from Brahmin associations who said that several eligible persons could not apply due to a variety of reasons. The TBSP has requested the members of the Brahmin community to utilise the opportunity and submit their applications by December 20

